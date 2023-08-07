Saipan Humane Society is thrilled to announce the schedule for the month of August, which includes regular sick visits, wellness check-ups for preventive care, and a visiting veterinarian to provide spay/neuter surgeries. All services will be offered at the Saipan Mayor’s Dog Control Shelter, in partnership with the Saipan Dog Control team.
According to an SHS news release over the weekend, the first two weeks of August will focus on wellness and sick visits provided by Saipan Humane Society’s regular team. The dates and hours are Aug. 7-10, and Aug. 14-16, from 10am to 2pm.
Clients can purchase Bravecto for flea and tick prevention, get their pets dewormed and vaccinated, and bring sick pets for evaluation and consultation with virtual veterinarians if necessary. While our services are not free, the prices are set with the intention of ensuring that the entire community has access to animal healthcare.
The clinic will be closed on Aug. 17 and 18 to prepare for the spay/neuter clinic. A visiting veterinarian from Animal Balance will perform 20-25 sterilization surgeries daily from Aug. 21-25 and Aug. 28-31, with a primary focus on dogs.
Animal Balance is an international 501c3 non-profit organization that partners with High Volume High-Quality Spay/Neuter veterinarians, sending them all over the world to perform spay/neuter surgeries in areas of need. To sign up for surgery, check the Saipan Humane Society website this Wednesday for the sign-up link to self-schedule your pet’s surgery.
Saipan Humane Society, a 501c3 non-profit organization, has been working diligently behind the scenes to expand services and hours in filling the void left by the sudden closure of Saipan Cares for Animals in May.
SHS would also like to announce that August is National Clear the Shelter Month. In efforts to promote adoptions from the Saipan Mayor’s Animal Shelter, there will be an adoption event on Aug. 12 at the Saturday Farmer’s Market with puppies and dogs. In honor of Clear The Shelter Month, all adoptions will come with a complimentary pet supplies basket, first vaccine, deworming, and flea/tick medication. There will also be a pet food distribution to the community and a pet supplies/wellness package raffle.
As always, Saipan Humane Society is grateful for the support of the community. They would like to express their dedication and long-term commitment to serving the CNMI, and are excited to see what the future holds. (PR)
