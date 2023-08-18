After a successful first Clear The Shelter Month event last Wednesday, the Saipan Humane Society and the Saipan Mayor’s Dog Control Program are looking forward to more events like these to benefit the CNMI community and its pets.
Wednesday’s event at the Saipan Mayor’s Office Dog Shelter in As Perdido saw pet owners availing of the food distribution by donation and animal healthcare services, including vaccinations, obtaining the anti-parasite Bravecto, and health consultations.
The Clear the Shelter Month Event also featured dogs/puppies up for adoption/foster, with one dog adopted and two puppies being sent to a foster home.
Lauren Cabrera, president and founder of SHS, said after the event that it went great and many people came by. “We hope to do many more donation-based food distribution and pet supplies distribution events to the community,” she said. “Our organization is growing so fast—it’s super exciting! There’s a lot more in store for the rest of the year, and we’re really excited to grow with the community and be a permanent animal welfare and animal health service organization.”
Cabrera is highly optimistic, saying that things are going in the “right direction.” “In the future, we’re looking for different businesses and vendors to partner with. We’d love to do events at different places, or have a stand come to the shelter with food, or something like that. We’re also seeking lunch sponsors for the upcoming spay/neuter clinic in the next two weeks,” said Cabrera.
Tina Ngo, who was at the event, said that she came to check and interact with the adoptable animals that she heard about through social media.
When asked about the event, she said, “I think this is great. I really love that the mayor’s shelter and Saipan Humane Society are putting up events like these and I hope it continues and becomes a more regular thing…and educating the community about the benefits of spaying and neutering pets are really important. Getting the youth involved and passionate about animal welfare is also really important. So I think what this organization is doing is super necessary.”
Another pet owner, 16-year-old Charles Guiang, came out with his mother to avail of the services. He said the event benefits the community and its pets. Before he left, he even signed up to become a volunteer with SHS.
For those in the community interested in spaying or neutering their pet, visit the SHS website at www.saipanhumanesociety.org to self-schedule. If you do not see any appointment available, reach out to the team at 1(670) 838-7387.
