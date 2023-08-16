The Saipan Humane Society would like to remind the community of their upcoming spay/neuter clinic on Aug. 21-31 with a visiting veterinarian from the nonprofit, Animal Balance.
The clinic will take place at the Mayor’s Office Dog Control Shelter in As Perdido. During this time, SHS will be closed for routine and wellness appointments as all efforts will be focused on the clinic. They will, however, still accept emergency and urgent cases for life-threatening medical issues.
To sign up for the clinic, visit the SHS website at www.saipanhumanesociety.org and follow the links. If you have issues signing up, reach out to the SHS team via WhatsApp message at +1 670-838-7387 or info@saipanhumanesociety.org.
You can also sign up with this link.
https://bit.ly/SHS_onlinebooking
Instructions for booking are as follows:
Step 1: Click Spay and Neuter Appointment
Step 2: Input your pet ‘s species/sex and weight to search time slot.
Step 3: Select an available time slot according to your own schedule.
Step 4: Input your personal information.
Due to technical issues, for address, click “Enter Custom Address” to enter your village and P.O. Box.
Step 5: Click next on “Animal “Information”
Step 6: Input your animal information—one pet per appointment. You can use same personal information with different animals.
Step 7: Confirm your appointment
Using this electronic sign-up greatly saves time for the SHS team, allowing them to focus their efforts on tending to sick animals in the community.
The cost for surgery is $75 for female dogs, female cats, and male dogs. For male cats, the cost is $50. An additional $25 may be added for a very pregnant or large dog.
Sterilization is the first defense in sustainable animal population control. Sterilizing your pets will improve animal welfare on the island by reducing the number of puppies and kittens born.
Additionally, it reduces the risk of certain deadly illnesses and cancers such as pyometra (uterine infection) and mammary (breast) cancer. Your pet will also experience a happier life if they are not constantly fighting the urge to go wander and find a mate. They may leave your property less, and be more loyal companions focused on their duties as a pet or guard animal rather than focused on reproducing.
As always, SHS is grateful for the support of the community and especially the Saipan Mayor’s Office for allowing use of their clinic space for these important events. If you would like to sponsor lunches for their volunteer team, or any services for their volunteer veterinarian, reach out to them at the number/email above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.