Gov. Arnold I. Palacios said yesterday that he and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang have yet to make a decision as to who they will appoint for the two judge positions.
Palacios said a slew of possible candidates came up such as attorneys Mike Evangelista, Joey Patrick San Nicolas, Lilian A. Tenorio, and Lucy Maratita.
He said at the end of the day, he and Apatang will sit down and appoint the best suitable lawyers to serve as Superior Court judges.
The governor said the appointment of the judges is something that he takes seriously because of their important role in the community.
He did not indicate when they are going to make the nomination.
Associate Judge Wesley M. Bogdan will be retiring in December 2023, while Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo is retiring in June 2024.
Chief Justice Alexandro C. Castro last month requested Palacios for his timely consideration in nominating suitable candidates to fill these esteemed positions.
(1) comment
In reality, have not the nominees been predetermined? As in J.P. and Lillian being pre-selected?
God forbid some far more qualified and experienced, yet non-NMI, candidates should be considered or appointed.
