Star Marianas Airlines claims that in the last three years, after the Commonwealth Ports Authority terminated the Airport Use Agreement back in 2021, the CNMI’s sole inter-island airline has experienced an over 800% increase in airport fees for use of the Saipan commuter terminal.
In a statement from SMA president Shaun Christian, he said CPA made a unilateral decision back in 2021 to terminate the long-standing Airport Use Agreement which he claims has been instrumental in controlling costs and expenditures related to air travel in the CNMI.
Because of the termination of the AUA, SMA has seen an over 800% increase in landing fees.
“This decision has led to an astonishing 877% increase in landing fees alone. The ramifications of this decision are profound and have far-reaching consequences for travelers and airlines alike.”
Christian said the AUA is essentially an agreement between CPA and airlines operating in the CNMI which was designed to ensure fairness, transparency, and require cost controls for expenditures by the CPA.
“It contained provisions for cost limitations and price caps that could be assessed to passengers and airlines, thus ensuring a balanced and sustainable approach to air travel costs,” he said.
But in 2021, CPA replaced the AUA with a rate-setting methodology which now, as seen with the recently adopted budget, is calculated based on factors like the number of airlines coming in.
“However, without any consultation or consideration of objections raised by the airlines, the CPA decided to replace this agreement with a new rate-setting methodology. This new approach lacks the critical cost controls that were an integral part of the previous agreement, leaving airlines and passengers vulnerable to unchecked fee increases,” Christian said.
To put things in perspective, under the terminated Airport Use Agreement, landing fees for inter-island flights were set at a maximum rate of $1.06 per 1,000 lbs of landed weight, and could be further reduced for increased activity.
With the imposition of the new pricing method, these fees skyrocketed to $9.15 per 1,000 lbs of landed weight, an increase of 877%.
“To put this into perspective, for inter-island travel, airlines that previously paid $7.60 for each landing must now fork out a staggering $66.80 for each and every landing. This exorbitant increase places an unjust burden on both airlines and passengers, driving up airfare prices and making travel to and within the CNMI significantly more expensive,” Christian said.
One of the most concerning aspects of this unilateral decision by the CPA, Christian said, is the absence of cost controls on the organization’s expenditures.
“The CPA lists any cost it decides it wants, whether the costs are required by the airline or just made by policy, marketing, or even legal settlements that may arise. It also allows the CPA to change their fees with just 30 days’ notice to the airlines if they are unable to achieve the predicted number of flights to cover the CPA’s elected expenses,” he said.
Overall, Christian said the new method in which CPA is calculating its fees is concerning.
“This lack of transparency and accountability is deeply troubling, as it leaves airlines at the mercy of sudden fee adjustments without any reasonable justification. Star Marianas, among other airlines, has been vocal in its opposition to this fee structure since its imposition. Yet, the CPA’s response has been to defend its right to impose fees rather than considering whether such fees are necessary or fair. It raises questions about whether the CPA has considered the consequences of imposing a fee structure without any cost-limiting controls. The unilateral decision by the Commonwealth Ports Authority to terminate the Airport Use Agreement without replacing it with adequate cost controls is a cause for great concern,” he said.
Recently, CPA implemented a 90% increase in fees and a 79% increase in terminal rental rates.
CPA stated previously that these increases are a result of CPA’s lack of funds and the absence of the China market.
