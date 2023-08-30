The Saipan Unity Lions Club inducted its new members and installed its officers and board of directors for Lion Year 2023-2024 last Aug. 19, 2023, at the Royal Taga Hall of the Saipan World Resort.
All 11 Lions clubs on Saipan attended the event, which started with remarks from SULC immediate past president Lindie Mae Moleno, who recognized the support and effort of all the SULC members and gave her key officers presidential awards.
SULC president Lion Bongbong Martinez also spoke, and he asked for the support and dedication of every member of the club in achieving the club’s mission and goals.
Four new members of the Saipan Unity Lions Club and three new members of Saipan Teen Unity Leo Club were also inducted during the event.
SULC member Roy Aldan Ada delivered an inspirational message during the event.
Anna Mae Adaza Mayuga, the Region 2 chairperson, installed the new officers for the Lion Year 2022-2023: They are Bongbong Martinez, president; Lindie Mae Moleno, immediate past president; Caroline Tamparong, first vice president; Angelica Vina Lastimado, second vice president; Ellaizah Gail Manalang, club secretary; Mary Ann David, club treasurer; Jerene Bercilla, assistant treasurer; Birhen Martinez, Membership Committee chairperson; John Michael Manalang, Service Committee chairperson; Antonio Lastimado, Marketing & Communication chairperson; Reggie Carson Borbon, club auditor; Lhita Cuevas, assistant auditor; Nomer Mangalinao, safety officer; Elsa Bangilan, assistant safety officer; Edgar Alan Regacho, Lion Tamer; Mildred Ebuen, Tail Twister; Agripino Buensalido and Gil Anonuevo, club directors (2 years); Jose Pepito Digno and Wilfredo Barbo, club directors (1 year); Wrene May Alegre, adviser; and Eva Cuevas, assistant adviser.
The new officers of the Saipan Teen Unity Leo Club Lion Year 2022-2023 are: Jane Mozunder, president; Francine Ebuen, vice president; Angel Alou Buensalido, secretary; Jan MArini Millo, treasurer; Breana Mafnas, PRO/historian; and Mary Avila Salinas, telecommunications. (PR)
