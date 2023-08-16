On Aug. 10, 2023, the CNMI Supreme Court issued its opinion affirming a trial court decision dismissing the case of Department of Public Lands v. Blas. The defendant asked the trial court to dismiss the case after the Department of Public Lands failed to move the case forward for an extended period, and the trial court granted the defendant’s request.
In affirming the decision, the Supreme Court found that the trial court did not abuse its discretion by dismissing the case. The high court considered several factors, including the fact that the delay was so long that several key witnesses had passed away. The dismissal was made without prejudice, meaning the Department of Public Lands could bring the case again if it desired. (PR)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.