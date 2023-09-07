The House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee is in support of a bill that seeks to establish a tax credit for monetary donations made to public hospitals and/or clinics, which the panel found has great potential to make a profound impact on the CNMI’s healthcare system.
The committee chaired by Rep. Ralph N. Yumul (Ind-Saipan) recommends that House Bill No. 23-39 be passed by the full House in its current form.
Rep. Thomas John DLC. Manglona (R-Saipan) introduced the bill last March 31. The legislation was referred to the Ways and Means Committee.
According to a committee report submitted recently to House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan), under the legislation, any person may take cash contributions made during the tax year to public hospitals and/or clinics as a nonrefundable credit against the tax imposed by the Commonwealth Code.
No such credit shall be allowed for any amount deducted in determining taxable income under the Northern Marianas Territorial Income Tax as shown on the taxpayer’s return.
The maximum credit available in any one year under this section shall be the lesser of the sum of the taxes imposed under the Commonwealth Code, or $5,000.
In order to obtain the credit, the taxpayer must furnish to the Division of Revenue and Taxation a properly documented receipt issued by the recipient institution.
The receipt must include, at a minimum, the name and tax identification number of the institution, the taxpayer’s name and tax identification number, the date of payment and the amount paid, and the purpose of donation.
The taxpayer must also furnish a copy of the letter of determination with respect to the tax-exempt status of the recipient institution.
The committee’s analysis is that using the maximum amount that will be allowed, which is $5,000, with an example of 100 companies/businesses that adhere to this tax incentive, the CNMI will see a tax collection in the amount of $500,000 less each year.
The committee finds that the CNMI government, including federal and state governments, designs tax credits to encourage persons/businesses to make monetary donations/contributions to public hospitals and/or clinics that might otherwise have difficulty funding critical needs or improvements.
Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther L. Muna told the committee that the proposed bill could make a significant impact on the healthcare system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.