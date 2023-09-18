SAN JOSE, Tinian—The Tinian Chamber of Commerce announced the appointment of seven new members to the board of directors.
John D. Attao will head the military committee, Daria Cing and Neal Eisgrou as treasury and secretary officers, respectively, while Allen Perez will guide the legislative committee with Liza Power in charge of public relations and as social media curator.
Journie Hofschneider is the newly appointed vice president and Philip M. Long will continue on as president.
“With our new members I look forward to exploring new ways to expand our membership,” said Long. “To encourage and mentor new businesses on Tinian so our people are not only hosts, but also stakeholders in the effort to guarantee that this new future for Tinian is beneficial to everyone. With the many changes facing Trinian’s future, it is vital that we have a healthy active Tinian Chamber of Commerce.”
Attao is currently V.A. coordinator for the CNMI Veterans Affairs Office of Tinian, and is a retired U.S. Air Force. Cing is an entrepreneur of Cing Enterprises and retired former Bank of Guam branch operations manager. She served a term with the board of directors in 1990 as treasury officer. Eisgrou is a local restaurateur of popular establishment J.C. Cafe since 2003. Perez is presently chief of staff at the Tinian Mayor’s Office and in previous years sat on the Chamber board as treasurer, secretary, and vice president. Power recently moved back home and was a former store manager of Chanel Guam. She currently is in construction as the business owner of Power Builders International and Consultant for FPA Pacific Corp. Hofschneider also recently moved home, and was a formerly a part of the management of Liquor and Cannabis Regulations branch, British Columbia Canada with 15 years of experience. She currently is vice chairwoman and commissioner of the CNMI Cannabis Commission and operator of Tinian Laid, farm fresh eggs.
Long is the CEO of Sherman Consulting LLC and Tinian Fuel Services Inc. since 1998. Previously, he sat as chamber board member and board president since 1997.
“The Chamber of Commerce plays a vital role in fostering economic growth and supporting local businesses,” said board Hofschneider. “I am ready to collaborate with fellow members on new strategies and initiatives that promote and attract investment and create job opportunities.”
Tinian Chamber of Commerce is the voice for the business and professional community with which it translates the group thinking of its members into proactive agendas in regional economic development, vocational training and general services to be the most effective for the island. (PR)
