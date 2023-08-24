The U.S. Department of Defense’s plan to improve the Tinian Harbor and its breakwater—which is expected to start in a couple of years—could be worth well over $1 billion, according to Commonwealth Ports Authority board chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds.
Speaking at the unveiling of the newly renovated Tinian Marina last Friday, King-Hinds said that, based on discussions with DOD, once the project starts, which is expected to be sometime around fiscal years 2025 or 2026, that will result in repairs could be worth upwards of $1 billion invested into the improvement of Tinian.
“CPA has committed to the island of Tinian that we were going to aggressively seek funding to fund the Tinian Harbor repair and the Tinian breakwater repairs. Fixing the Tinian breakwater has been a goal of every elected official here on Tinan past and present. But today, I proudly say that that goal that we all set over a year ago is within reach. A little over a month ago, CPA took action to formalize its intent to partner with the Department of Defense to collaborate on making such improvements, estimated at this point to be well over $500 million. By the time that’s said and done, the completion of this project, improving that seawall and improving the harbor will likely be in the tune of $1 billion,” she said.
As of last week, the project is in its preliminary stages, King-Hinds said, with the assessment of the impact the improvements may have on Tinian’s marine life.
“As we speak, the preliminary environmental work is being undertaken to begin assessing the impact of that improvement to the marine ecosystem. There are planners in the Pentagon who are working on finding money and, based on our meetings, we anticipate that the Department of Defense will formally request Congress to fund this project in the National Defense Authorization Act for FY 2025 or FY 2026,” King-Hinds said.
Aside from improving the Tinian Harbor and the Tinian breakwater, King-Hinds said she also intends to ask DOD to fund the construction of typhoon-proof boat sheds that will be used by small boaters during typhoon season.
“CPA has also asked that, as part of the improvements for the seawall and the harbor, we’re requesting that the DOD provide funding for the construction of a boat storage shed where all our small boat owners and fishermen can store their boats especially during the typhoon season. That’s a project we continue to focus on and find money for,” she said.
Overall, King-Hinds said, major improvements are in store for the island of Tinian and CPA remains committed to ensuring that these goals become reality.
“Tinian, we are moving forward, and the only way forward is by focusing on a common goal and working together to achieve that goal,” she said.
Last July, CPA approved DOD’s request for a letter of intent for its $500-million project to improve the Tinian harbor. Specifically, the CPA board of directors adopted a resolution and a letter of intent for DOD’s Tinian Port Joint Area Development Project, which would cover port construction, repair, and maintenance of the Tinian harbor.
The LOI provides DOD with the initial support and commitment it needs to secure congressional Defense authorization for the project, which is expected to start in fiscal year 2025.
(1) comment
Short take:
King-Hinds has political aspirations with a disastrous CPA tack record.
CPA did nothing to initiate or compel this huge Uncle Sam expenditure except, incertainty, do impede and delay these U.S. Taxpayer investment.
Uncle Sam's defense needs are the only reason this is happening.
CPA's well earned image as inept, dysfunctional, and a sanctuary outpost for remnant, holdover, Torres Corruptionists, remains well eanred and fully intact.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.