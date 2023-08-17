The defense team of former governor Ralph DLG Torres says it is now eyeing a July 2024 trial date.
In a statement on when Torres’ jury trial should commence, his defense team said that, based on the volume of motions still pending before the court, a jury trial should be scheduled for some time in July 2024.
“Assuming, for the sake of scheduling, that the court hears any pending motions in late September or early October 2023, and denies any dispositive motions, it is Mr. Torres’ position that the trial for this matter be held any time after July 2024,” said the statement.
However, according to special prosecutor James Kingman, the prosecution wants to proceed with trial against Torres sooner rather than later.
Kingman, in his memorandum, asked that Superior Court judge pro tem Arthur Barcinas consider a jury trial date in October and set a hearing for all pending pretrial motions within the month of August.
Initially the prosecution proposed a December 2023 trial date for a number of reasons while the defense proposed an April 2024 trial date.
The court has yet to issue its ruling on the matter.
Torres has been charged by the CNMI Office of the Attorney General with 12 counts of misconduct in public office and one count of theft relating to the issuance of airline tickets for business class, first class, or other premium class travel for himself and/or Diann T. Torres, his wife.
The complaint also included theft charges related to the former governor’s travel expenses amounting to $20,000 between April 2018 and May 30, 2019, using public funds.
The case also alleges one count of contempt for failure to appear in compliance with a legislative subpoena.
Torres has denied the charges.
In September 2022, judge pro tem Alberto Tolentino dismissed without prejudice the contempt charge against Torres. Without prejudice means the charge can be refiled.
