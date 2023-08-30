The defense team of former governor Ralph DLG Torres wants the Superior Court to dismiss the criminal suit filed against their client due to the alleged unauthorized practice of law on the part of special prosecutor James Kingman.
As a possible alternative to disqualifying Kingman, Torres’ defense team is asking the Superior Court to consider dismissing the former governor’s criminal case altogether because the prosecution’s alleged misconduct throughout the case has “incurably prejudiced” Torres.
The misconduct Torres’ defense team is alluding to in its motion is Kingman’s alleged failure to take the attorney oath authorizing him to practice law in the CNMI, and the misuse of subpoena powers that exposed Torres’ bank account information.
“The unauthorized practice of law allowed by the OAG resulted in the prosecution misusing a Criminal Rule 17 trial subpoena in an effort to conduct a flagrant ‘fishing expedition.’ This improper conduct by an attorney not authorized to practice law also resulted in publicly exposing private and confidential financial information, i.e., the full account number of Torres’s account with the Bank of Guam. This necessitated Torres having to close his existing Bank of Guam account and open a new account. Such conduct not only violated Torres’ constitutional right to privacy, but it also constituted a criminal offense perpetrated against Torres,” the motion stated.
Ultimately, Torres’ defense team argues that dismissal with prejudice—meaning the case cannot be refiled—is the proper sanction for the unauthorized practice of law on the OAG’s part.
“Imposing the sanction of dismissal with prejudice is the proper sanction for the unauthorized practice of law and will send a clear message to the OAG to reform the practices of the Attorney General’s Office in its processing of applications for admission to practice law in the Commonwealth,” said the motion.
Torres’ team of lawyers further argues that dismissal is consistent with the OAG’s position on the Bail Reform Act, which is currently pending in the CNMI Legislature
“The OAG’s position is that reform is necessary to protect the public from repeat offenders. Dismissal of this case with prejudice is likewise necessary to protect the public from the OAG’s recidivism and to reform its practices,” they said.
Superior Court judge pro temp Arthur Barcinas, who is presiding over the case, is set to hear Torres’ motion to dismiss on Sept. 11, at 10am.
Torres has been charged by the Office of the Attorney General with 12 counts of misconduct in public office and one count of theft relating to the issuance of airline tickets for business class, first class, or other premium class travel for himself and/or Diann T. Torres, his wife.
The complaint also includes theft charges related to the former governor’s travel expenses amounting to $20,000 between April 2018 and May 30, 2019, using public funds.
The case likewise alleged one count of contempt for failure to appear in compliance with a legislative subpoena.
Torres has denied the charges.
In September 2022, judge pro tem Alberto Tolentino dismissed without prejudice the contempt charge against Torres. Without prejudice means the charge can be refiled.
