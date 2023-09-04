The University of Guam’s Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program is offering another opportunity for caregivers of persons with dementia to participate in the CARES Elder Abuse Awareness and Prevention online training and certification program. This training program focuses on how to recognize signs of elder abuse, including physical abuse, emotional abuse, financial abuse, sexual abuse, and caregiver neglect and self-neglect. It also describes many positive things you can do to help prevent elder abuse.
The program has four modules. The first three modules were conducted in August and the fourth module is being offered this month. Make-up sessions for all four modules are also being offered this month. Participants who complete all four modules will receive a certificate of completion and will be eligible for CARES Dementia
Certification. The training schedule for Sept. is outlined below.
Module 4: Community Resources
- 6pm to 8pm Wednesday, Sept. 6, or
- 10am to noon, Saturday, Sept. 9
Module 1: What is Elder Abuse? (Make-up Session)
- 6pm to 8pm Wednesday, Sept. 13
Module 2: Dementia and Elder Abuse (Make-up Session)
- 10am to noon, Saturday, Sept. 16
Module 3: The CARES® Approach and Elder Abuse Prevention (Make-up session)
- 6pm to 8pm Wednesday, Sept. 20
Module 4: Community Resources (Make-up Session)
- 10am to noon, Saturday, Sept. 23
Certification Exam
- 6pm to 8pm Wednesday, Sept. 27, or
- 10am to noon, Saturday, Sept. 30
Participants can attend the Wednesday or Saturday sessions using the following Zoom links:
- Wednesday sessions: https://zoom.us/j/92072878067
- Saturday sessions: https://zoom.us/j/91243370958
Ongoing dementia support groups
These sessions are part of the ongoing online support groups for family caregivers of persons with dementia being conducted by the Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program of the UOG School of Health. The support group sessions are held on Zoom on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings year-round. The sessions are free of charge to partners, family members, and other caregivers of persons with dementia who have ties to Guam and the Micronesian region.
For more information, contact:
Dr. Iain Twaddle or Nikolas Gutierrez
Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program
Telehealth Geriatric Support Services
University of Guam
Tel: (671) 735-2883
Email: gwep.tgss@triton.uog.edu
Rhoda Orallo
Health Services of the Pacific
Tel: (671) 735-3277
Email: r.orallo@hspguam.com (UOG)
