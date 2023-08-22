The Superior Court has scheduled a bench trial in the assault case against the daughter of Senate president Edith Deleon Guerrero’s (D-Saipan), who is accused of assaulting a CNMI assistant attorney general.
Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan scheduled last week a bench trial for Nanami Deleon Guerrero Mafnas, who is the daughter of Deleon Guerrero and former Department of Public Safety commissioner Ray Mafnas. The defendant allegedly assaulted Keisha Blaise back in March.
According to the scheduling order, Mafnas’ trial is set for Jan. 16, 2024, at 9am.
The scheduling order came after Mafnas, represented by assistant public defender Karie Comstock, chose to proceed to trial instead of pleading guilty.
Mafnas is currently facing charges of assault and battery and disturbing the peace.
According to Saipan Tribune archives, Mafnas faces a maximum imprisonment sentence of one year, a $1,000 fine, or both for the assault charge.
The information filed in court states that Mafnas grabbed the victim by her braided hair, pulled her out of the vehicle, and hit her face and body on or about March 18, 2023, on Saipan.
The charge of disturbing the peace arose from the same incident. The court information states that Mafnas physically assaulted the victim, causing her to feel scared to leave home. Mafnas faces a maximum imprisonment sentence of six months and a $500 fine if found guilty.
The Superior Court issued an arrest warrant for Mafnas last April 6, with bail set at $5,000. Mafnas posted bail last April 7.
