The Department of Public Safety arrested last week two men involved in a reported theft at a warehouse behind Blue Sky MarketLast Thursday, DPS officers arrested Mark Halstead and Jose Ngeskebei for allegedly stealing from an Imperial Pacific International (IPI) warehouse behind Blue Sky Market in Chalan Piao.
Both men are facing charges of burglary and theft.
The two men went before Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan Tuesday for a bail hearing. The judge imposed a $5,000 cash bail for Halstead and a $1,000 cash bail for Ngeskebei.
Bogdan ordered the two men to return to court on Sept. 13, for a preliminary hearing while their arraignments were set for Sept. 25.
According to court documents, On Aug. 31 at around 9:24am, police received a call reporting a theft in progress at the IPI warehouse behind Blue Sky Market.
The caller told police that he was feeding his dog outside the warehouse when he noticed the metal sheet on the warehouse door was dented outwards.
While he was trying to fix the sheet of metal, he said he heard people moving inside the warehouse so he peeked inside and noticed that there were two men inside.
After seeing the two men, the caller said he went into the jungle just behind the warehouse as he knew there was a path leading out from the warehouse through the jungle.
He stated he noticed a red pickup truck parked nearby with items from the warehouse in the bed of the truck.
He called for police assistance before following the red pickup truck to a residence in Chalan Kanoa.
The residence was later determined to be Halstead’s residence.
Police went to Halstead’s residence and spoke to the defendant who initially claimed he had just gotten home and when he did, Ngeskebei was already there with chairs and other items.
He allegedly later admitted that he was inside the warehouse with Ngeskebei who had woken him up earlier that day to load some stuff into his truck so he could sell them.
