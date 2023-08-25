The CNMI Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help in identifying and locating individuals involved in two separate burglaries that were reported this week.
The first incident happened last Monday, Aug. 21. The Department of Public Safety received a call at about 7:28am reporting a burglary at the Department of Fire and Medical Services grant office at Building #1348 on Capital Hill.
Responding officers discovered that the suspect(s) had broken into an office space window and had stolen multiple items.
During the inventory, office personnel noted that a 65-inch LG flatscreen TV, an Echo water blaster, and a speaker were missing, with a combined estimated value of $2,000.
The second incident happened last Tuesday, Aug. 22. DPS received a call at around 7:53am about a burglary at the Pho Tam Restaurant in Garapan. The caller told responding officers that the suspect(s) had forced their way through a small window at the back of the building. The caller reported that the cash register was missing and the back door was open.
During the inventory, victims discovered that an Apple MacBook, three Apple iPads, the cash register with about $1,000 in it, and the interior CCTV security camera system were missing.
Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance with any information that may help DPS’ investigation in this burglary incidents.
