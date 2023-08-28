The CNMI Superior Court Drug Court program held a graduation ceremony last Thursday at the Guma Hustisia to commemorate the accomplishments of two participants who have come a long way since they were arrested.
The Drug Court Program held a graduation ceremony last Thursday for Franklin C. Crisostomo and Brent Randle Parsons, who were both previously arrested for burglary and theft. Both men entered the program back in 2021 after they pleaded guilty in separate burglary cases and, as of their graduation, they have been sober for over 200 days.
During the ceremony, the courtroom was packed with family members, dignitaries, and past Drug Court program graduates.
One of the new graduates, Crisostomo, shared his accomplishments so far, like earning a certification in CPR/first aid, racking up over 230 hours of recovery, and actively participating in community recovery events like.
Meanwhile, Parson shared that his experience at the HOPE Recovery center was tough, but he respects the men and women who put in the time and effort to hold participants like him accountable for their actions.
“They helped guide me to the light. I definitely would not have been able to do this without the HOPE Recovery Center. Before HOPE, I was at the end of my road. Being forced into the program was definitely the best choice I have ever made. I needed it,” Parsons said.
Chief Prosecutor Chester Hinds of the Office of the Attorney General’s Criminal Division, shared his appreciation for the past graduates in attendance, the family of the graduate, and to the graduate themselves. He encouraged Crisostomo and Parson to continue their journey to recovery because it only gets harder after graduation.
“Today is the start. This whole time, the whole Drug Court program team has had their arms around you, helping you, but now we let go. So start this journey the right way, continue to do what you have been doing to get here,” he said.
Aside from his words of encouragement, Hinds also moved to dismissed the charges against the graduates, giving them a clean slate so they can focus on recovery.
The Drug Court program also welcomed three new participants.
