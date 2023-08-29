Three alumni from the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration recently received national recognition through the U.S. Small Business Development Center Network’s 40 under 40 awards for 2023.
The awards aim to spotlight the extraordinary contributions of individuals who have significantly impacted their local networks and the broader business landscape.
Nadine Deleon Guerrero, Mercilynn Kaneshi Palec, and Benjamin Huk Borja from the CNMI SBDC Network at the Northern Marianas College are among 40 in the nation who received the awards, the national SBDC announced.
Deleon Guerrero, who serves as the CNMI SBDC network director, earned her Bachelor of Arts degree, major in Communication, in 2012, and her Master of Public Administration from UOG in May 2023.
Palec is the CNMI SBDC associate network director. Palec earned her degree in Elementary Education from the Northern Marianas College and Master of Public Administration degree from UOG in May 2023.
Borja serves as the Tinian SBDC director/business advisor. Borja received his Business Administration degree in accounting, from UOG in 2016.
“This recognition by the U.S. Small Business Development Center Network is an amazing achievement by three of our alumni,” said UOG president Anita Borja Enriquez. “Advocating for small businesses grows our economies, creates jobs, and lifts up our communities." (UOG)
