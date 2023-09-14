USA Fanter Corp. Ltd. has, again, moved the U.S. District Court for the NMI to grant them a limited receivership against Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC, this time for the sale of its vehicles and heavy equipment.
Yesterday, USA Fanter filed a motion for a limited receivership against IPI to satisfy the over $200,000 judgment the casino investor has yet to pay in USA Fanter’s October 2021 breach of contract suit.
Colin Thompson, who represents USA Fanter, is also asking the District Court for the NMI to appoint Clear Management Group, Ltd. as a receiver tasked with auctioning off IPI’s motor vehicles and heavy equipment.
According to Thompson, in this case, an ordinary sheriff’s sale (or writ of execution) would be impractical, unduly burdensome, and unlikely to satisfy the judgment therefore the appointment of Clear Management as a receiver to help USA Fanter satisfy its judgment is necessary.
On Oct. 21, 2021, USA Fanter filed a complaint against IPI alleging breach of contract.
The court ordered IPI to designate witnesses to appear at a deposition originally scheduled for July 27, 2022.
However, IPI failed to provide a witness.
Subsequently, USA Fanter moved the court to compel IPI to produce a witness and sought an order from the court directing IPI to show cause why sanctions should not be imposed.
IPI, for its part, did not oppose the motion.
Because IPI failed to oppose the motion and failed to produce a witness, the court ordered IPI to show cause why it should not be sanctioned for its failure to comply with the court’s order.
On October 13, 2022, District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona found IPI in contempt and imposed sanctions including entering IPI in default and setting aside its answer
The court clerk entered IPI in default on Nov. 15, 2022.
Subsequently, USA Fanter moved the court to enter default judgment against IPI in the amount of $226,127.05.
On Nov. 29, 2022, the court heard USA Fanter’s motion for default judgment and found that USA Fanter submitted sufficient evidence for the principal dollar amount of damages in the amount of $226,127.05, and based on that entered judgment in USA Fanter’s favor.
On Feb. 8, 2023, USA Fanter sought a writ of execution from the court seeking to auction IPI’s motor vehicles to satisfy its judgment.
