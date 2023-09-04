In pushing for the resolution of its libel suit against Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC, USA Fanter Corp. Ltd. has asked the District Court for the NMI to allow them to join the writ of execution initially granted in favor of Joshua Gray.
USA Fanter filed a motion last Aug. 30 through its attorney, Colin Thompson, asking the District Court for the NMI to allow them to participate in the writ of execution.
Back in March 20, 2023, the district court entered a judgment in favor of USA Fanter in the amount of $500,000, plus post-judgment interest in its libel case against the casino investor.
Gray, a former IPI employee, won his discrimination lawsuit against the casino investor and applied for a writ of execution to authorize the seizure of IPI’s properties to satisfy the $5,686,182.20 judgment against the casino investor.
Over a week ago, Chief Judge Ramona Manglona granted Gray’s application for writ of execution, authorizing the U.S Marshals to seize IPI’s vehicles, liquor, the two crystal dragons that hang over the casino’s lobby, computer hardware, furniture and equipment, and casino-related security equipment.
According to court documents, after Gray triumphed in his lawsuit against IPI back in May, the court first allowed Gray to participate in the receivership proceedings last June to satisfy the over $5-million judgment granted in his favor. However, last July, Gray applied for a writ of execution against IPI’s personal property so that they can be sold in an auction to satisfy the judgment awarded him in his suit.
Gray had sued IPI on the grounds of wrongful termination in violation of public policy (immigration violations), wrongful failure to hire, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He then filed a motion for an over $20 million default judgment. Gray, through his lawyer, Bruce Berline, claims that he is entitled to compensatory damages and attorneys’ fees and costs.
Gray requested back pay damages of $464,083.00, front pay damages of $1,475,685.00, and emotional distress damages of $2 million. In addition, he asked that the court to grant him punitive damages of roughly $27,578,376. The court instead granted him a judgment in the amount of $5,686,182.20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.