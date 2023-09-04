SANTA RITA, Guam—In response to a distress call from the operator of the 39-foot motor vessel Mama Loling on Aug. 30, reporting the engine overheating, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Joint Rescue Sub-Center watchstanders coordinated a search and rescue operation resulting in a tow by the USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) and the vessel arriving safely to Saipan in the care of the CNMI Department of Public Safety on Sept. 1.
"Safety remains our top priority, and our dedicated team was committed to the swift and safe recovery of all persons aboard the M/V Mama Loling. We recognize these mariners' deep connection with the ocean and their invaluable role within their community. We marshalled all available resources and leveraged our training to bring them back safely to their families and loved ones," said Cmdr. Ryan Crose, the U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue mission coordinator.
Initial call
The U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam JRSC team received a distress call relayed by a U.S. Coast Guard member on Saipan from the 47-foot M/V Mama Loling at approximately 6:25pm on Aug. 30. The vessel was reportedly experiencing engine overheating and was beset by weather. It was making limited headway at two knots. The operator reported the boat about 41 nautical miles west of Pagan Island about 300 nautical miles north of Guam.
Actions
Diversion of Coast Guard cutter: Watchstanders diverted the USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) to the distressed vessel's location. The M/V Mama Loling was discovered anchored off Pagan. The cutter crew took the vessel in tow, travelling about 120 nautical miles and closing on Saipan before transferring the tow to partners and resuming their original patrol.
Partner coordination: JRSC Guam coordinated with the 36th Wing at Andersen Air Force Base to deploy air assets for reconnaissance. The vessel was located prior to the availability of aircraft. JRSC watchstanders also coordinated with the CNMI DPS and USCGC Frederick Hatch transferred the tow to them about 30 nautical miles from Saipan.
SafetyNet issued: JRSC Guam has issued a SafetyNet alert to notify other vessel crews operating in the area about the situation and to seek assistance if possible.
Additional Information: Watchstanders received an update from Mr. Sherman, an oceanographer from Oregon State University involved in the vessel's mission. He clarified the team aboard the boat was chartered for oceanographic research, was supposed to pick up Argos-enabled buoy equipment and confirmed its last known location. This information aided in search and rescue operations.
Weather: During the search, the east wind was 5 to 15 knots with wind waves between 1 and 3 feet, a mixed swell from the west at 5 to 6 feet and from the east at 4 feet. The area experienced scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam comprises more than 300 members based in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands spread across shoreside and afloat units committed to maritime safety, security, and stewardship in Oceania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.