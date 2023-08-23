On Aug. 21, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services launched a new online form for individuals, attorneys, and accredited representatives to request an in-person appointment for certain customer service-related appointment requests, such as ADIT stamp or emergency advanced parole, at their local field office without having to call the USCIS Contact Center.
“This is an important step in our efforts to improve the experience of the people we serve and to reduce USCIS Contact Center wait times,” said a USCIS news release.
With this new tool, individuals can visit my.uscis.gov/appointment to submit a request for a specific date, time, and type of appointment with their local field office. This online appointment request form is not a self-scheduling tool and does not guarantee an appointment for the preferred date or time requested. The Contact Center will review and validate each request before confirming the appointment date and time.
Individuals, attorneys, and accredited representatives will still have the option to call the USCIS Contact Center to request an appointment. However, USCIS strongly encourages users to use the new online appointment request form to improve their overall customer experience. Using the online appointment request form will save time, increase efficiency, and reduce call volume to the USCIS Contact Center.
Visit my.uscis.gov/appointment for more information on the online appointment request form.
“We will hold outreach activities to ensure individuals, legal representatives, and other interested parties are familiar with the online appointment request form,” states the USCIS news release. (PR)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.