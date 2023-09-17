The United States Department of Labor has filed a notice of default against Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC with the District Court for the NMI for failing to make payments toward consent judgment.
Last Friday, USDOL lawyer Charles Song filed a notice of default against IPI with the District Court for the NMI informing the court that IPI has failed to make full payments towards the standing amended consent judgment the parties previously entered into.
Specifically, Song said IPI has failed to make its Aug. 1 payment of $249,287 and its Sept. 1, payment of $249,287 within the time permitted by the amended consent judgment.
Song noted that IPI did make a partial payment of $50,000 in August.
Back on April 11, 2019, USDOL, IPI, and its mother company, IPI Holdings Ltd., entered into a consent judgment related to alleged labor violations at the IPI construction site.
“Under the terms of this court’s judgment, IPI’s failure to make timely payments constitutes an event of default. Pursuant to these terms, the Secretary hereby declares a default of the amended consent judgment by filing this notice of default and serving it on IPI,” Song said.
Song said as a result of IPI’s default, the full gross amount outstanding and due under the court’s consent judgment, plus post-judgment interest are immediately due to the U.S. Department of Labor. Song added that the full gross amount outstanding is $1,537,719.70 plus post-judgment interest.
“If defendants fail to cure the default within five business days from the filing of this notice of default, the Secretary shall notify the court of the failure to cure such default by filing a notice of failure to cure default with the court. Within ten business days of the date of the filing of the Notice of Failure to Cure Default, the Receiver is authorized to exercise all powers authorized under the order appointing Receiver and setting terms of Receivership to sell defendants’ assets, including but not limited to the Lot 330 Parcels,” he said.
According to court documents, IPI and USDOL had entered into a consent judgment back in 2019 requiring the casino investor to make payments for unpaid minimum wage and overtime premiums pursuant to the Fair Labor Standards Act.
IPI failed to make these payments.
On Jan. 21, 2021, the district court issued an order finding IPI in contempt and directed IPI to purge contempt by paying the unpaid payroll, among others, of its employees.
To purge contempt, IPI entered into the first amended consent judgment.
IPI made the required payments under the first amended consent judgement, but USDOL found IPI violating the Immigration and Nationality Act and the FLSA after IPI’s failure to pay the promised rate and accompanying FLSA overtime premium to its employees hired under the H-2B program.
Based on these violations IPI was again found in contempt of the court's injunction against violations of the FLSA.
To address the violations and purge its contempt, IPI agreed to enter into a second amended consent judgment.
IPI agreed to make payments towards the second amended consent judgment from January 2022 to January 2024.
