The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA Onsite Consultation Division, and the Northern Marianas Technical Institute have established a two-year alliance to provide the institute’s students and the public with information, guidance and training resources to help prevent and reduce worker exposure to safety and health hazards in industries throughout the Commonwealth.
OSHA acting area director Pologa Setu from Honolulu, Hawaii, OSHA Onsite Consultation program manager Timothy Asaivao, and NMTECH chief executive officer Jodina Attao met last Aug. 20, 2023, to formalize the OSHA Safety and Health Alliance.
The alliance provides a framework for information sharing between OSHA and NMTech on workplace safety and health initiatives, campaigns and emphasis programs. The alliance will facilitate opportunities to participate in forums, roundtable discussions, and stakeholder meetings on safety and health priorities.
In the next two years, participants will work together to promote understanding of workers’ rights, including the OSHA complaint process, employer responsibilities, and training needs and trends. The partnership will also support OSHA education programs in a variety of areas, including construction, general industry, maritime, agriculture, and disaster mitigation and recovery.
NMTech fosters the professional growth and development of individuals interested in the technical and trades fields. The institute offers courses in construction, automotive, culinary and hospitality industries. In continued partnerships, NMTech will expand offering courses for the maritime, cosmetology, solar, and aviation industries. The institute will also be offering OSHA’s 10-hour and 30-hour general industry training and its Hard Hat Heroes program.
The OSHA Alliance Program enables organizations to enter voluntarily into a cooperative relationship to raise awareness of OSHA’s initiatives, outreach, communications, training and education.
The CNMI-OSHA Onsite Consultation Division offers no-cost and confidential occupational safety and health services to small and medium-sized businesses, with priority given to high hazard worksites.
“Through this alliance, OSHA and the Northern Marianas Technical Institute will jointly provide resources and promote the delivery of safety and health training for the benefit of all workers and employers throughout the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and beyond,” said Setu. (PR)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.