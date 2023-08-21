The Laly 4 basketball court in Chalan Kanoa was “adopted” last Friday by Vincole Lawncare Services, becoming the eighth place in the Adopt-a-Place initiative of the Saipan’s Mayor’s Office.
In a short ceremony, Saipan Mayor Ramon Blas “RB” Camacho thanked Vincent Norita and Nicole Deleon Guerrero of Vincole Lawncare Services, and emphasized the importance of island cleanliness even as he urged more people to get involved as much as possible.
Prior to the official adoption ceremony, Vincole Lawncare Service has been already looking after the court and sort of fostered care for the place. Both Norita and Deleon Guerrero said “...We wish to extend our greatest thanks to Mayor RB and the Saipan Mayor’s office for providing us with this opportunity play an active part in our community. We will do our utmost to look after and maintain this basketball court, not only to show our commitment to the adopt a place program but to also give back something to the community.”
Along with the adoptees’ family, House Speaker Edmund Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) and Reps. Vincent Seman Aldan (Ind-Saipan) and Marissa Renee Flores (Ind-Saipan) also attended the event.
Flores said, “When we come together as a community, that’s when you really see the difference, you see the pride of our people, you see the pride of our children and that really comes alive.”
