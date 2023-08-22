Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang, Tan Holdings CEO Jerry Tan, and dozens of first responders from Customs Border Protection, Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Department of Public Safety, Transportation Security Administration, and members from the Northern Marianas Humanities Council, the Tan Siu Lin Foundation, and the Office of the Mayor, and Mayor Ramon Blas 'RB' Camacho gathered at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport yesterday morning for a proclamation signing for the eighth consecutive “We Will Never Forget: Field of Heroes” commemoration on the island, which usually takes place on Sept. 11 of each year.