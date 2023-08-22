Gov. Arnold I Palacios, Lt. Gov. David M Apatang, Tan Holdings Corp. CEO Jerry Tan and dozens of first responders gathered at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport yesterday morning to officially kick off the annual commemoration that honors the brave heroes who perished in the 9/11 attacks, sends prayers and support to their families, and recognizes modern-day heroes who continue to work to keep the CNMI and the United States safe,
Joining Palacios and Apatang at the proclamation signing for the eighth consecutive “We Will Never Forget: Field of Heroes” commemoration were dozens of first responders, members from the Customs and Border Protection, Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Department of Public Safety, Transportation Security Administration, and members of the Northern Marianas Humanities Council, Tan Siu Lin Foundation, and Office of the Mayor, and Mayor Ramon Blas “RB” Camacho.
The ceremony signaled the start of a commemorative month honoring the legacy of front-line workers, first responders, military personnel, and the community heroes who perished on Sept. 11, 2001, after a terrorist attack destroyed the World Trade Center in New York, taking down with the towers the lives of 2,977 victims, and leaving thousands more injured.
During yesterday’s proclamation, it was announced that the Tan Siu Lin Foundation and TanHoldings Corp., which is spearheading this ceremony, will be supplying the American flags that will be put on display at the American Memorial Park on Saipan, Veterans Memorial Park on Tinian, and the CPL. Joe Junior G. Charfauros Veterans Memorial Park on Rota. These flags will be on display for the whole month of September.
The proclamation not only highlighted the legacy of these heroes but also sought to recognize the sacrifices of their families, plus the modern-day heroes in uniform who continue to serve the CNMI and U.S.
“We commend the firefighters, police officers, and first responders who courageously risk their lives to rescue those in need, and commend the ordinary citizens and volunteers who selflessly dedicate their time and talents to recovery efforts. …We honor our military and veterans who continue to serve and defend our nation and freedom against terrorism. We shall remember the lives that were lost, honor the heroic actions…by our firefighters police officers, and first responders and thank the military for their continued service and sacrifice,” reads part of the proclamation.
In his remarks, Tan said he also feels gratitude as he watches natural disasters around the globe, like the recent wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii.
“Our first responders need to be recognized and remembered, not just for what happened 22 years ago. …The work that every responder is doing is really something we should appreciate and recognize every day,” he said.
Tan also shared thanked TanHoldings executive Catherine Attao-Toves for the inception and planning of this yearly commemoration.
In his remarks, Palacios said, “We witness courage not in capes, but in the uniforms of our first responders and the selfless acts of everyday citizens, their bravery commitment, and sacrifice serve as a living reminder that America’s spirit cannot be broken, even in the most harrowing adversity…We extend our gratitude to the dedicated first responders and military personnel of the CNMI who continually exhibit heroism in the face of natural calamities, crisis and the current global pandemic.”
This will be the 22nd commemoration since 9/11, and 21 years since the inception of TSA on Saipan.
