Public warned of high surf, rip currents
A high surf advisory in effect until 6am Saturday along south and west facing reefs. The public is also being warned of a high risk of rip currents through late Friday night along south and west facing reefs of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.
Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet are present in south and west facing reefs of the Marianas until Saturday at 6am.
This will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Surf will remain near these levels through Tuesday night, then build further on Wednesday.
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.
The public is advised to stay out of the waters along south and west facing reefs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (PR)
Warning out against sailing
A small craft advisory is in effect until 6am Saturday affecting Guam and Rota coastal waters.
Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, southwest to west winds of 15 to 25 knots, with scattered gusts of up to 30 knots, are possible through Tuesday afternoon, before gradually diminishing. Seas of 7 to 10 feet will persist through Tuesday night, then they may build by a foot or two for Wednesday along Saipan and Tinian coastal waters.
A developing monsoon pattern will continue to strengthen over the next day or two. Strongest winds will be over the southeastern waters. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, are advised to avoid boating in these hazardous conditions. (PR)
Public warned of gusty winds
A wind advisory is in effect until 6pm today, Tuesday, affecting all of the Mariana Islands. This means that sustained winds of 30 mph or gusts to 40 mph are expected.
Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, sustained winds of 30 mph, with gusts of up to 40 mph, are to be expected, mainly during the afternoon hours and for locations in higher terrain. Additionally, these stronger winds may also occur frequently with the heavier showers and thunderstorms.
The public is being warned of the potential for minor nuisance level wind damage.
The public is being advised to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. (PR)
