2023 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak

Vehicle type: Front-engine, rear-wheel-drive five-passenger sports sedan

Price: $81,150 base, including $1,595 destination ($89,907 as tested)

Power plant: Supercharged 6.2-liter V-8

Power: 717 horsepower, 650 pound-feet of torque

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Performance: 0-60 mph, 3.5 seconds (Car and Driver); top speed, 196 mph

Weight: 4,594 pounds

Fuel economy: EPA est. 12 city/21 highway/15 combined

Report card

Highs: Bodybuilder good looks; visceral thrills all day long

Lows: No adaptive cruise control offered; pricier than a Corvette

Overall: 4 stars

