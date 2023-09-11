2023 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Jailbreak
Vehicle type: Front-engine, rear-wheel-drive five-passenger sports sedan
Price: $81,150 base, including $1,595 destination ($89,907 as tested)
Power plant: Supercharged 6.2-liter V-8
Power: 717 horsepower, 650 pound-feet of torque
Transmission: Eight-speed automatic
Performance: 0-60 mph, 3.5 seconds (Car and Driver); top speed, 196 mph
Weight: 4,594 pounds
Fuel economy: EPA est. 12 city/21 highway/15 combined
Report card
Highs: Bodybuilder good looks; visceral thrills all day long
Lows: No adaptive cruise control offered; pricier than a Corvette
Overall: 4 stars
