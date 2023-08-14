Today, our hearts go out to the Lahaina wharf district in Maui which suffered a catastrophic loss of life and property. First and foremost, our prayers are with these devastated families learning of a lost loved one, and then all those who will face long recovery efforts.
The Lahaina wharf district is a national treasure, and millions from across the USA and all over the world come to visit the historic whaling town and beautiful beaches.
I commend President Biden on his swift response to make available federal assets to help Hawaii, the Coast Guard and Navy that are supporting response and rescue efforts, and the Marines providing Black Hawk helicopters to fight the fires. God bless them all.
American Samoans have many connections to Hawaii, with lots of friends and family living and working throughout the islands including Maui. Congress will be paying close attention to any additional support needed for the disaster recovery needs, and we are thinking of the people of Maui.
