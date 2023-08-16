Two Ifs: Ignis Fatui and Impediment Findings

Horrors! My soul sick, my grief sings about Trump things

Lies of many colors from an orange haired boorish boar

Projecting his narcissistic animus on many hers and hims

Prison bound with a muddled moldy mind he wings it

Conspiratorial plots and pokes penned planned and rammed

Tirades tantrums and ferocious yet futile tantamount tales

All things contrary, false. Spare us! His lawyers waltz

All he’s forgotten, never read, inevitable document dread

How low can he stoop? Self-absorbed a bigly nincompoop

He falters, falls, his trumpery mange in a doghouse strange

‘If You Go After Me I’m Going After You’

His stinking sinking depravity pains like a toothache cavity

His lying teeth spouting root Canal pain both anal and Banal

He fears his own ‘Last Hurrah.’ Que sera sera. Tan Tantara!

New MAGA Bumper Stickers

(From a parallel universe, a silly and sick sonnet salute)

Make Authoritarianism Go Away—how about today

Missing Action GOP Awokeness—they meekly confess

Multiple Angers Generate Affect—truth is rejected

Move All Gays Away—thus negating most LGBTQ+

Make All GOP Awoke—no real clear term definition

Meet America’s Greatest Anathema—high in the polls

May All Government Apoplexy—chaotic congress sexy

Middle-aged Adults Give A shirt—not their backs

Madness Advantageous Give All—ignorance reigns

Meet America’s Grossest Anecdotist—tattle tales

Malignant Attitudes Grate Absolutely—begin benign

Mortified Adults Generally Aggrieved—not relieved

Misogynists Add Gains Again—women’s rights dimmed

Miralago All Gold Antechambers—toilet chandeliers.

Joey aka Pepe Batbon Connolly is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.