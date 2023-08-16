Two Ifs: Ignis Fatui and Impediment Findings
Horrors! My soul sick, my grief sings about Trump things
Lies of many colors from an orange haired boorish boar
Projecting his narcissistic animus on many hers and hims
Prison bound with a muddled moldy mind he wings it
Conspiratorial plots and pokes penned planned and rammed
Tirades tantrums and ferocious yet futile tantamount tales
All things contrary, false. Spare us! His lawyers waltz
All he’s forgotten, never read, inevitable document dread
How low can he stoop? Self-absorbed a bigly nincompoop
He falters, falls, his trumpery mange in a doghouse strange
‘If You Go After Me I’m Going After You’
His stinking sinking depravity pains like a toothache cavity
His lying teeth spouting root Canal pain both anal and Banal
He fears his own ‘Last Hurrah.’ Que sera sera. Tan Tantara!
New MAGA Bumper Stickers
(From a parallel universe, a silly and sick sonnet salute)
Make Authoritarianism Go Away—how about today
Missing Action GOP Awokeness—they meekly confess
Multiple Angers Generate Affect—truth is rejected
Move All Gays Away—thus negating most LGBTQ+
Make All GOP Awoke—no real clear term definition
Meet America’s Greatest Anathema—high in the polls
May All Government Apoplexy—chaotic congress sexy
Middle-aged Adults Give A shirt—not their backs
Madness Advantageous Give All—ignorance reigns
Meet America’s Grossest Anecdotist—tattle tales
Malignant Attitudes Grate Absolutely—begin benign
Mortified Adults Generally Aggrieved—not relieved
Misogynists Add Gains Again—women’s rights dimmed
Miralago All Gold Antechambers—toilet chandeliers.
