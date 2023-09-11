Joey aka Pepe Batbon Connolly is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.
Litany For A Lying Legacy # 11,780
Cast all political pimps votes with mine
Cast not votes with ethics and morals fine
Number 11,780 is important in U.S. history
It is important in Georgia state history
Important in POTUS 45 family history
In United States law school textbooks
In the annals of the Library of Congress
For all psychology and psychiatric students
In any discussion of the 21st century GOP
A number the world will view in disbelief
Showing 45 acting as a vote stealing thief
A Trumpian stain on American democracy
Part and parcel with Trump’s kleptocracy
This is a low key litany of a liar’s legacy.
POTUS 45—Damage Has Been Done
(Inspired by Pablo Neruda’s poem, ‘Someone,’ “He trembled alone, between light and darkness”)
He moved his mouth. He was president
His tweeting obsession had no precedent
He was often alone and in delusion
His lies expanded exponentially
In attempts to defend himself
He was a malignant narcissist
Mean spirited he denigrated others
Horrible days and nights of feral fear
Happened underneath his receding hair
His tweets went out to defend himself
Imagined fears and witch hunts appeared
He was a misogynist and womanizer
He hurt many women and married three
He harmed our American democracy.
