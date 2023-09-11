 

Joey aka Pepe Batbon Connolly is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.

 

Litany For A Lying Legacy # 11,780

Cast all political pimps votes with mine

Cast not votes with ethics and morals fine

Number 11,780 is important in U.S. history

It is important in Georgia state history

Important in POTUS 45 family history

In United States law school textbooks

In the annals of the Library of Congress

For all psychology and psychiatric students

In any discussion of the 21st century GOP

A number the world will view in disbelief

Showing 45 acting as a vote stealing thief

A Trumpian stain on American democracy

Part and parcel with Trump’s kleptocracy

This is a low key litany of a liar’s legacy.

POTUS 45—Damage Has Been Done

(Inspired by Pablo Neruda’s poem, ‘Someone,’ “He trembled alone, between light and darkness”)

He moved his mouth. He was president

His tweeting obsession had no precedent

He was often alone and in delusion

His lies expanded exponentially

In attempts to defend himself

He was a malignant narcissist

Mean spirited he denigrated others

Horrible days and nights of feral fear

Happened underneath his receding hair

His tweets went out to defend himself

Imagined fears and witch hunts appeared

He was a misogynist and womanizer

He hurt many women and married three

He harmed our American democracy.

