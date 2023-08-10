“When one has tasted watermelon, he knows what angels eat.”
—Mark Twain
With the remote possibility that I might go to heaven I began to wonder what kind of food and drink they might serve there, even though hell is a more probable location for me. If the main drink served in hell is hot pepper, pickle juice and vinegar served boiling hot every eternally hot day from morning to midnight, I wondered if angels eat watermelon and shave ice all day in heaven?
What Angels Eat is Red, Juicy, and Sweet
Well there is soft delicious Angel Food sponge cake
I’ve often wondered if any heavenly creatures eat it
this confectionary delicacy is somewhat tricky to bake
I also wonder whether heaven’s angels actually need it
There is chocolate Devil’s Food cake a delightful treat
a deep dark cocoa dessert pastry with a delicious smell
with chocolate frosting chocolate ice cream a must repeat
tempting fallen angels into a semi-sweet dark caloric hell
Finally, a heavenly fruit perfect for every earthly dwelling
and all the devilish boys and angelic girls spit out its seeds
watermelon fields, farmer’s markets, grocery stores selling
a medium size watermelon will fill a small family’s needs
Watermelon is “sandia” in Spanish, “chandia” in Chamorro
angels and devils want it yesterday, today, and tomorrow.
Koans : A Cool Hand Hones—Snowcones!
I would build that cone in air
that slushy cone those mounds of ice
and all who slurped would taste it there
and all would shout, Snowcone! Shave ice!
its melting juicy colors rare
piled in shaved mounds so nice
so close your eyes and taste with joy
summer delights for girl and boy
dessert in Polar Paradise.
(some koan poems first published Sept. 1, 2017)
The Hot Pepper Sauce is the Boss
(after W.C. Williams poem, The Red Wheelbarrow)
So many depend upon a hot pepper sauce
splashed without restraint on some fried chicken.
Finadené giya fiesta (pepper sauce for the fiesta)
gayera agupa pupuenge (cockfight tomorrow night)
guaha bula finadené falak (lots of hot pepper sauce to go)
para talonan yan tinola (for the dead cock and chicken soup)
Biba San José yan Biba San Roqué (long live those saints)
yan Biba Pepé Batbon lokkue (Joe the bearded rooster also).
