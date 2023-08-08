Don A. Farrell is a noted CNMI historian who has published several books, the latest of which is Tinian and the Bomb. He has 35 years of government service, including chief of staff to the speaker of the Guam Legislature, and chief of staff to the mayor of the Municipality of Tinian and Aguiguan. He has also served as chairman of the CNMI Board of Education and a member of both the Northern Marianas Humanities Council and the CNMI Historic Preservation Review board.