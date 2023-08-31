Here is a sonnet on the historic mugshot No. P011358089, and one on the four trials facing twice impeached, four times indicted former president and current candidate for president, Donald J. Trump. The second sonnet is a political parody of the myth of the Nymphs of the Rhine found in Richard Wagner’s Ring Cycle of four operas written in 1857. The Nymphs suffered a “ flawed guardianship of the Rhine Gold and the condition (the renunciation of love) through which the gold could be stolen from them and then transformed into a means of power.” Götterdämerung means twilight of the gods in German. “It means the total, usually violent, collapse of a society, regime, institution, etc.” The parallels and similarities between the myth and the lying Trump legacy and his malignant failed leadership are so ironic and rich I had to write at least one sonnet on it.
PO1135809: A Constipated Con
(Jailhouse Jive For POTUS 45)
08/24/23. Arraigned today, 13 felony counts, in the Fulton County Jail
P01135809 DJT was released after 22 minutes on US $200,000 bail
his historic jailhouse mugshot shows him looking like a constipated con
jailhouse wags and wiseguys on the street called him ‘the Bigly Don’
now he’s going back on his 2024 US presidential campaign trail
depending that more chocolate Ex Lax and fresh Depends won’t fail
his indicted lawyer “Stinky Cheese Bro” wants to have an early trial
while some others of the 18 indicted reflect on that, think, and smile
his defensive motorcade ran back and forth on a blocked city highway
Trump has only one thought about his multiple trials, delay delay delay
“ leaving on a jet plane” (his own) he knows full well he’ll be back again
to the Atlanta, Georgia courthouse where many other criminals have been
where his multiple RICO counts from District Attorney Fani Willis
have him facing several very serious criminal charges that chill us.
POTUS 45 Dung – Götterdâmerung is Sung
The Nymphs of the Rhine myth is called to mind
As the reign of POTUS 45 gives us a glimpse
Of a tragic Presidential and GOP decline
Of billionaire PACs and sympathetic pimps
A fish rots from the head, fruit falls close to the vine
Trump’s Vice President meekly leads fellow wimps
Of the GOP Senate and McCarthy we all opine
Of millions of MAGA biased and bigoted blimps
And then there is the US Supreme Court nine
Who by no means are a bunch of like-minded simps
Gifted by billionaires some of them fly and dine
One whose personal ethics crashes, fails, and limps
With democratic norms Trump can’t seem to align
In true Trumpian manner he maligns and whines.
