Effective midnight last night, Saipan Tribune launched a redesigned and revamped website that aims to meet the latest demands of news consumers, providing not only standard news but also video snippets, photo galleries, e-edition of the newspaper, and all other ways of how people consume news.
We have retained the original URL—www.saipantribune.com—but the website itself has been rebuilt from the ground up to give our news readers a more robust news site that can better respond to our readers’ needs, whether for keeping up with the latest happenings in the community or for doing research.
Launched in partnership with BLOX Digital, this cloud-based news delivery will also invite you to sign up for either the top stories, special offers, weekend round-ups, or for all of them! It all depends on you.
As with many innovations these days, the new website is by no means a finished product and we welcome feedback and suggestions on how we can make a better product that responds to your needs as our reader.
As we transition into this new website, I will be sharing with you and highlighting some of its new and fresh features in the days ahead.
Sensiramente,
JAYVEE VALLEJERA
Managing Editor