CEDA has been operating for over two decades and to my knowledge we the have never been given a genuine accounting of CEDA, as we have invested tens of millions in CEDA since it’s conception. I am often approached to inquire or write something about CEDA and I’ve had many conversations with citizens about it and “what has CEDA done” and the most common response has been “CEDA only knows how to take people’s land.”
Given that virtually nothing has been in the news about CEDA’s productivity with development projects, my concerns and the concerns of other citizens is why I served CEDA with an Open Government Act request for their raw data on loans they made since 2003, which is the right of every citizen to know what CEDA or any government entity has been doing.
As its title obviously tells us, what the Commonwealth Development Authority should be doing is “developing our economic engine in collaboration with the government’s efforts,” while the Marianas Visitors Authority is meant to help the government in providing the actual fuel for our economic engine (tourists). Mr. Conception was right about the importance of MVA that provides most of the “fuel” (tourists) for our engine. I view CEDA and MVA as an ideal methodology for the CNMI to thrive economically, but the problem is our economic engine has never really been running at full power and even missing, as some of our engine’s new cylinders are not even firing now, like the casino, the cannabis industry, the hemp industry that is still on the shelf and I could go on with more examples.
I’m not putting our entire economy on CEDA but if CEDA was doing a genuine productive job of developing our economy, it wouldn’t look so bad now; it’s really that obvious and simple.
CDA even changed their name to add “economic” to their title and even hired an economist from what I understand. But we have yet to hear about any form of economic development plan, programs, nor a strategy for economic growth from CEDA’s economist. Based on my on observations and the public consensus that I got about CEDA, it truly appears that CEDA may have become more of a “property management company” from the land and properties they reprocessed than a leader in our economic development. When was the last “audit” of CEDA, as that kind of information is something every citizen and even the governor needs to know?
Someone must try to hold CEDA accountable and they can’t lie, as my request is on record with the Commonwealth Recorder’s Office; the governor and/or the Legislature may even want to confirm what I find with the request, especially if it’s not good. I have seen it too often when something is just left alone to be squandered, as there is virtually no accountability on CEDA. Just think, CEDA has been doing what they wanted to do without telling us anything and real “oversight” by our government, which is the danger in having autonomous agencies.
Personally, I think CEDA might need to be “dissolved.” The government can take the staff at CEDA and do a better job with a simple economic task force and our banks are more than capable of handling the loans that CEDA would do. In fact, I think the banks will do a better job at loaning money, given the horrific way they handled my loan, refusing to liquidate after I had a heart attack and cancer, letting interest pile up. But if I’m wrong about CEDA—and I could be, as I may have missed something CEDA has done—I will be the first to apologize. But I’m very confident that my request will inform people on the actual productivity of CEDA.
Ambrose M. Bennett
Kagman III, Saipan
