Why should we incorporate Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Filipino languages into the driver's license written tests? The written test for a driver's license is a means to enhance understanding of traffic regulations and driving safety through examination. The CNMI has a substantial population of residents from China, Japan, Korea, and the Philippines. Allowing qualified individuals to take the driver's license exam in their native languages can contribute to their comprehension of driving knowledge and legal requirements, thus improving road safety.
To determine whether this suggestion should be adopted, we can consider the following questions:
Will it lower the threshold for obtaining a driver's license and affect road safety?
No, it will not. The written test content concerning various road signs and symbols will continue to be in English, following the current format. Only content unrelated to road signs will be available in the respective native languages. This facilitates better understanding of legal requirements when answering questions.
There are no concerns in this regard. Current regulations already allow tourists to use their home country's driver's licenses in CNMI for a limited period (one month), indicating that local governments recognize the safety of licenses obtained in their home countries in their native languages.
Guam and many U.S. states have successfully implemented this for years.
Driver's licenses hold immense significance in daily life and work. Failing to pass the English language test may lead to bribery or even the purchase of counterfeit licenses. In case of accidents, insurance companies may deny compensation, causing harm to victims.
How do we implement the inclusion of native languages in the driver's license written tests? The written test paper will continue to use the current format, with no need for separate printing. However, a supplementary sheet with translations in native languages (excluding translations for English road signs) will be provided. This will help exam participants better understand the questions, while they will still answer on the English test paper.
As for when this should be implemented, this crucial change, which requires only a modest budget of a few hundred dollars, must be put in place before another tragedy occurs due to the purchase of counterfeit licenses.
Richard Peng
Via email
