Some bad and quite sad, all I wish we never had:
There are over 400 million guns in the U.S. more than the U.S. population.
Gun suicide claims the lives of nearly 25,000 people in America every year.
“More than 25,000 people killed in gun violence so far in 2023.”—ABC News
In the May 29, 2023, Saipan Tribune the front-page boldface headline read: “Child, 7, is shot in the face.” The boy lost vision in his eye in the accident.
On Aug. 8, 2023, the Marianas Variety front-page boldface headline read: “8 firearms found in police officer’s residence.”
In the Aug. 10, 2023, front-page boldface headline in the Marianas Variety read, “Missing firearms at Fish & Wildlife.” Further in this article “Pangelinan told the commissioner that DFW conducted an inventory of its rifles and handguns under the custodian of DFW and has found that eight rifles and one Glock 34 handgun were unaccounted for and considered missing.” Reported to DPS last May 2023.
Some good for the hood, now more understood:
Saipan Tribune article on Aug. 10, 2023: “The US Supreme Court is reinstating a regulation aimed at reining in the proliferation of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers that have been turning up at crime scenes across the nation in increasing numbers.”
CNMI Public Law 19-42 or the Special Act for Firearms Enforcement Act was signed by then-governor Ralph DLG Torres in 2016. The SAFE Act regulates and controls firearms and ammunition in the CNMI.
Justice for two Justins! Remember the Tennessee Three? They were expelled from the Tennessee House of Representatives for speaking from the floor for (breaching decorum) speaking out against gun violence the day after the horrific killing of three 9-year-olds and three adults at a Nashville school on March 29. The 9-year-olds were white, by the way, and the two Justins are young black congressmen. A white congresswoman who stood in protest with them was not expelled. The good news is both the Justins, Jones and Pearson, have been restored to their positions in the Tennessee House by a required statewide vote. President Biden is making gun safety part of his campaign. The CNMI is taking positive steps increasing mental health care and provides psychiatric care via telemedicine.
Some unknowns, some ominous zones:
When will some responsible government entity or department post “summaries” of CNMI public laws concerning guns to inform and educate the general public? When will the MVA provide gun law information to Chinese, Japanese, and Korean visitors in their respective languages? And to local workers and residents from those countries? When will DCCA provide a summary information in Chamorro and Carolinian/Refaluwasch of all existing CNMI public laws concerning guns? How about a series of town hall meetings on gun laws? How about a series of articles in local newspapers, a series of short TV messages on guns in the CNMI? How long will the trauma of being shot and wounded last in those wounded in gun incidents. How will being a survivor of gun violence affect their mental health and the mental health of their families? How long will it be until we have a mass gun shooting here in the CNMI? Will informing and educating the public about existing gun laws help lower the statistics of gun violence in the CNMI? Would an understood policy for all citizens and guest workers to report gun information to the police help reduce the potential for gun violence?
Joey Connolly
Chinatown, Saipan
