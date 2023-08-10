We bid our loving husband and father, John, farewell with heavy hearts. His departure has left us with an inexplicable sense of loss and sorrow; however, amid this profound grief, our spirits have found solace in the outpouring of humanity.
During this time of reflection, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has shared in our grief and offered their support. We greatly appreciate the presence of Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang and Mr. George, House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez, Rep. Malcolm J. Omar, Ms. Gloria Sablan and the entire families of former governor Lorenzo I. De Leon Guerrero, Judge and Mrs. Kenneth Govendo, Judge and Mrs. Wesley Bogdan, and attorney Joe Hill. We would also like to thank our extended families and friends, both near and far, for their compassion and empathy, including the entire Arriola family, Merced Morales family, and Kimura family, as well as the assistance and care provided by Kagman Fire Station, Dr. Daniel Lamar and Kagman Isla Community Health Center, Marianas Visiting Nurses, Healthcare Specialties, Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., Borja Funeral Home, Island Touch by Philip, Bolis R Us II, Bostonian Bakery, Mr. Erick Van Der Maas and Northern Marianas International School, Ms. Amanda Dunn and Saipan Community Church, Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence and Laila Boyer and Marianas Variety, Ms. Donna Rivera and Saipan Tribune, Mr. Joe Cruz and Cabras Marine Corp., and Ms. Michelle Tomokane, Ms. Deena Sablan, and Saipan Marine Corp. Your collective love and generosity have held us like a warm embrace, reminding us of the connections that go beyond mere physical presence.
While navigating this journey of loss, we hold to the advice John so often gave others: “Enjoy every moment.”
May his legacy inspire us to approach life with the same enthusiasm he displayed.
Yasuko, Jian, and Jehn Joyner
Kagman III, Saipan
