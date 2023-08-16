I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the Historic Preservation Office for following established governmental protocols involving the reinternment of ancestral remains. As many in the community may have heard, ancient Chamorro remains were uncovered at two FEMA New Home Construction sites. As the government holds strict procedures on the handling of these sacred treasures of the Northern Marianas, HPO has officially notified our office of the scheduled reinternment of the remains scheduled for this Friday, Aug. 18, in Chalan Lau Lau. The event begins with a funeral procession from the HPO Bunker at Airport Road at 8:30am promptly and is followed by the official ceremony.
As the resident executive of the CNMI Indigenous Affairs Office, it is an honor to extend our invitation to the CNMI public to join our esteemed public officials in showing our utmost respect by returning these ancestral remains to their rightful place of rest. Our office will be presenting an offering on behalf of the grateful Chamorro people of the CNMI. All are welcome to attend to offer their respects as our rich history as a people rests on us as only through practice and participation can our culture continue to perpetuate.
Ross S. Manglona
Resident executive
CNMI Indigenous Affairs Office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.