A senescent sign off sheet on standard elementary particles
What are the last seconds of thought before we go
Oh my Oh wow! Holy crap! There’s nothing there.
Wait a minute there is something, I can’t see a thing
There is a dim light Oh oh now the lights gone out
There’s the Big Bang, oh it was just a little blink
All the frozen strawberries are melting
Neutrinos are knifing through the ice
I still can’t see or feel a single thing
All my red and white corpuscles sing
All those people who kept on saying
We tried to show you tried to tell you
Are underground or burned to a crisp
Longevity is but a will-o-the-wisp
Adios amigo see you down the road
Goodbye you all and to my ego too
A supernova is about to explode
Gravitational waves coming through
Lights in the sky coming through the dark
A dog pees on a flowering bush in the park.
At 73 senile old me
I read this meme on FB: “They say 70% of the
population is stupid. I’m so glad I am part of the
other 40%”. It took me a little while to get it.
I must be somewhat near to the 73rd percentile
73 years of age showing signs of being senile
And getting worse mile after mile after mile
Stumbling along life’s slippery and rocky road
Never in denial of poor mathematical ability
Possessing at most a very minimal capability
In a world full of jokers facing partial reality
Doubling down daily on nonsensical doggerel
Rhyming off the top of my head my specialty
An aging Boomer retaining a sense of humor
Somewhere up in my now foggy gray matter
I hearken back to Lewis Carroll’s Mad Hatter
Down some ridiculous rhyming rabbit hole
Living on an earth of mirth events threshold
Entangled theoretically in a black moldy hole
Relying on the totality of neural networks sum
To pass their way through my corpus callosum
Where queries about string theory find me dumb.
N.B. birthdays on Sept. 14: Classical music composer, Michael Haydn (brother of Joseph Haydn) on 09/14/ 1737 in Austria. He wrote 20 symphonies.
Ed King, American guitarist for the rock band Strawberry Alarm Clock and Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. Ed wrote “Sweet Home Alabama.” Born on 09/14/1949 the same day and year as Joey “Pepe Batbon” Connolly, Tinian Poet Laureate 2018.
Joey has written more than 400 anti-Trump sonnets from 2016 to present. Maestro para Tinian yan Saipan. Composed thousands of haiku and senryu published in anthologies in Canada, Japan, the U.S., and online.
More than 1,000 sonnets since the ’80s on topics from A to Z published in the Saipan Tribune. Topics have ranged from Food, Fears, Fun, Asparagus to Zucchini, the Cosmos, Senescence, Abecedarian, Villanelle, Limericks, Raps, free style verse, parodies of Shakespeare, classical to modern poets, and his love for Tinian and the CNMI. He has a penchant for rhyme, like all the time.
On turning 74 I’m raring to go for many more.
Joey aka Pepe Batbon Connolly is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.
