For the record, the Saipan Mayor’s Office has an existing designation for public lands in Chalan Kanoa, in particular Lot No 012H 57, containing an area of about 6,000 square meters for the construction of a permanent office for the SMO and the Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council.
In addition, the SMO has another designation of public lands located in Koblerville, containing an area of about 25,000 square meters, primarily to use as a staging area as a designated place to set up heavy equipment vehicles, supplies, and equipment for convenient use and to provide a safe and designated area to train employees to operate these specialized equipment’s.
The SMO has elected not to utilize these public lands designations and has selected other parcels of public lands, in particular, in As Perdido, containing an area of about 110,000 square meters, for the SMO office space, staging of heavy equipment, drivers training, and etc.
Thus, in response, DPL has officially responded and notified the SMO that prior to the designation of any subsequent public lands for the same purpose, the SMO must reconvey the designations of the Chalan Kanoa and Koblerville public lands, submit a schematic design and survey map of the public lands to be designated as these are prerequisites to any public land designations.
Absent these documents, DPL cannot designate the public lands the SMO is requesting for. Furthermore, by submitting a schematic plan, DPL would be able to determine the amounts of public lands necessary to accommodate the SMO request. DPL is mindful of the fact that there is scarcity of public lands available on Saipan. When public lands are designated, the inventory of public lands significantly reduces thus will impact the amounts of public lands remaining for DPL to meet the rising demand for land exchanges, agricultural and grazing permits, homestead developments, and economic development.
Teresita A. Santos is the secretary of the Department of Public Lands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.