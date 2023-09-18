The author is the Resident Coordinator for United Nations in Palau, Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Kiribati. As the designated representative of the UN Secretary-General in Micronesia, the UN Resident Coordinator guides UN's engagement in development, humanitarian and peacebuilding activities in five Micronesian countries.
This week's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Summit in New York holds a great significance as a moment for global commitment to rescuing both the planet and its people. The summit brings together the world Leaders to share insights and actions to address the challenges hindering the achievement of the SDGs and targets underlined by the 2030 Agenda.
The commitment to the SDGs and the 2030 agenda remains the cornerstone of the United Nations' development agenda globally. However, as we approach the midway point, there has been a significant decline in development progress. This decline, triggered by the combined impacts of climate disasters, conflict, and the COVID-19 pandemic, threatens the achievement of the SDGs. The Pacific region, including Micronesia, is not immune to these challenges. With a high prevalence of environmental events, the Pacific is among the most vulnerable regions globally. Approximately one in four Pacific Islanders are urban residents who face increased exposure and risks due to economic and climatic shocks. Countries like Kiribati and Marshall Islands, with minimal elevation above sea level, are particularly at risk from rising sea levels, potentially leading to mass displacement and storm surge impacts.
During past few years, the Pacific Island Countries and Territories have made commendable efforts by incorporating the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into their national policies and strategies. This demonstrates a shared commitment to the global vision of a more equitable and sustainable world. However, despite these commendable intentions, the road to achieving the SDGs has proven to be far more challenging than anticipated due to the challenges I mentioned above.
The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have further complicated our journey towards the SDGs. This unprecedented crisis has disrupted economies, strained healthcare systems, and deepened inequalities. Despite the best efforts of Pacific Island Countries and Territories, none of the 21 targets expected to be achieved by 2020 were met. On our current trajectory, it is unlikely that the Pacific will achieve 20% of the SDG targets by 2030. This is a concerning prospect, and it underscores the need for immediate action by the governments, the United Nations and its development partners.
Realizing these challenges, the United Nations is enhancing its presence in Micronesia to offer stronger support to the governments and people of the region. The new UN Pacific Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (2023-2027) was recently signed, and Country Implementation Plans (CIPs) have been agreed upon in close collaboration with the governments and development partners of Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, and Kiribati. In our shared ambition, we intend to reach the most remote communities on the most remote islands, leaving no one and no place behind. In doing so, we recognize that Micronesians should not be vulnerable as they are stewards of a large part of our planet that includes unique biodiversity and bountiful natural resources.
The Global SDG Summit serves as a crucial reminder of the challenges still ahead and an opportunity to turn things around. It calls for collective efforts to strengthen partnerships, commit to a renewed vision for the future, and expand access to quality healthcare and education services while ensuring decent livelihoods for all. The United Nations is working closely with the governments and people of Micronesia to accelerate their development, leaving no one behind. This collaboration involves development partners and key stakeholders, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and cooperation.
The declining progress toward the SDGs demands bold actions and immediate global commitment. The United Nations, in collaboration with governments, development partners, and stakeholders, plays a crucial role in accelerating development while leaving no one behind. The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has outlined three critical deliverables for the summit that could set us on a path to success:
We must begin by strengthening our commitment to developing countries striving to implement the SDGs. This requires an ambitious and action-oriented political declaration, backed by the delivery of the SDG Stimulus plan.
World leaders must step forward and make future-oriented national commitments to drive transformation within their own borders. These commitments should serve as beacons of hope, inspiring citizens and governments alike to prioritize sustainability and equity.
To succeed, we need a global movement that transcends borders and engages all segments of society. This can be achieved by mobilizing commitments to action around a small number of high-impact initiatives. Civil society, the private sector, local and regional governments, and major groups must be activated at all levels. By involving diverse stakeholders, we can harness the power of collective action and innovation.
As we approach the SDG Summit, it is imperative that leaders and decision-makers come together to renew their commitment, rescue the 2030 targets, and create a sustainable and equitable future for all.
