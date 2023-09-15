Teresita A. Santos is the secretary of the Department of Public Lands
In response to the quarry material issue, prior to my advent to the Department of Public Lands, several private quarry operators have existing Temporary Occupancy Agreement for Quarry with DPL.
Article 11 (Public Benefit) of the TOA for Quarry specifically provides that, “With the prior consent of DPL, CNMI government agencies shall be exempted from paying any charges for quarry materials extracted from the quarry site operated by permittee etc."
Most, if not all, of the existing quarry permits were executed during the tenure of former secretary Marianne C. Teregeyo. During this time, DPL issued a letter to the Municipality of Saipan and quarry operators, placing a cap of 100 cubic yards of raw materials that the municipality is authorized to obtain free of charge. However, any acquisition of quarry materials above and beyond the cap, shall be the responsibility of CNMI government agencies to pay the quarry operators.
Article 11 also provides that government agencies are responsible for any and all costs associated with such project to include heavy equipment rental for the extraction, loading and delivery from the quarry site to the project site. Furthermore, processed materials are excluded from this provision and will be charged accordingly by the Permittee.
For the record, the current MOS has obtained unprocessed raw materials above the 100 cubic-yard cap from all existing quarries, in violation of Article 11. The MOS also obtained unauthorized processed quarry materials, also in violation of Article 11. The new MOS has never communicated with DPL regarding quarry materials acquisition since it took over from the former MOS. DPL neither gave the current MOS consent to obtain quarry raw materials above the 100 cubic-yard cap, nor gave consent to obtain processed quarry materials.
It was only after the MOS submitted an invoice from some quarry operators for DPL to remit payment for the processed quarry materials that we (DPL) learned that the MOS improperly obtained such materials in violation of Article 11 of the TOA. Hence, DPL sent a letter to the MOS on July 11, 2023 in response to his letter of July 10, 2023. A copy is attached hereto. The quarry materials that were acquired by the MOS was not the obligation of DPL, thus, DPL should not be made to pay.
In addition, DPL does not arbitrarily breach any of the terms and conditions of the TOA it enforces to be complied with. To address the MOS quarry issue, DPL met with the quarry operators last week to further discuss the matter on hand. Majority of the quarry operators echoed their position to maintain the cap of 100 cubic yards free of charge for raw materials to any of the CNMI government agencies. Increasing the cap will force the quarry operators not to be remitting royalty and BGR payments to DPL which is in violation of the stipulated quarry permit between the parties. Furthermore, this may be an issue MPLT could raise against DPL. Moreover, DPL has offered the MOS a quarry site but was not accepted for the reason that MOS does not have the personnel and equipment to operate one.
As the secretary of the Department of Public Lands, I am held to strict standards of fiduciary care to ensure that DPL manage and administer the Commonwealth’s public
lands under the provisions of Article XI of the NMI Constitution and Public Law 15-02, in the best interest of all persons of Northern Marianas Descent.
Finally, if DPL is faced with legal action, I have the duty to answer to the litigation and not anyone else. Thus, I proceed cautiously with every decision and action I make for the department. And at the end of the day, I am accountable to all NMDs, the true collective owners of all Article X1 lands.
