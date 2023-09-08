It is unfortunate that Alter City Group was unable to complete their proposed hotel and casino resort on Tinian which resulted in the termination of their public land lease.
As the Mayor of Tinian and Aguiguan, I will always support investment on Tinian that will promote Tinian’s tourism industry and create private sector jobs. I believe Alter City had very good intentions to build a first-class resort on Tinian but unfortunately fell victim to external geopolitical factors.
However, as with any investor, they are still required to comply with the terms of the public land lease agreement and applicable law and regulations.
I hope Alter City will be able to “downsize” or “right size” their project for Tinian as we look forward to strengthening our partnership with Alter City in the development of Tinian’s tourism industry.
Edwin P. Aldan
Mayor of Tinian and Aguiguan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.