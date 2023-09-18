Papa San, captained by Jack Torres, hauled in a whopping 211.4-lb marlin and made them over $26,000 richer from the prize money of the Saipan Fishermen’s Association Inaugural Johnnie Walker Blue Label Classic Bill Fish Tournament.
After putting up a more than 30-minute fight between the rod, the reel, the water, and the fish, Papa San’s crew of four anglers and a captain finally won the battle with the bill fish off the waters of Saipan last Saturday.
Torres said “we actually had three strikes that we hooked up—and on the last one, we were lucky… it almost finished the spool so it was a good fight.” He said that they hauled it in at around 9:30am, just about 3 1/2 hours out from the start of the tournament.
Torres said that he never misses out on a fishing tournament and thanked his family and crew that came out to join him. About the prize money, he said they’ll definitely be splitting it between the crew.
He then thanked SFA, Curtis Dancoe, chairman of the tournament, and the crew on a successful tournament.
The tournament had a $1,000 registration fee and had 28 boats registered. Only one boat—Papa San—walked away with 95% of the pot money from the total of the registration fee earnings.
A portion of the proceeds will go toward SFA for their community service projects, assisting and preserving the culture of fishing, and promoting tourism.
Dancoe said this is the largest payout ever from a fishing derby and said that this first Johnnie Walker Blue Label Classic Bill Fish Tournament was a successful one.
“We’re really excited this year to have Johnnie Walker Blue Label on board with this. It’s a prestigious tournament that pits the best of the best fishermen in the Marianas from Guam, Japan, Palau, and the CNMI,” he said.
He added about the tournament, “The participants were excited. We wanted to focus on bill fish and everybody prepared their gear for just that species of fish.”
When asked if they’ll make this an annual tournament, he said, “We’re going to sit down with SFA and the participants and get some feedback from them on what they'd like to see in the future. This is all for them and it's for our community. We've had a tremendous amount of success with it and we hope to continue.”
About the weather that day, Dancoe said the waters were choppy, but there was no Small Craft Advisory. “The wind picked up in the afternoon, which was optimal for the type of fish we're going after. We don't want it to fall out and we don't want it too rough—we want it perfect and we've experienced that today.”
