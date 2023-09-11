Due to inclement weather and a small craft advisory, Tasi To Table Inc.’s 2nd Annual Mix Classic Fishing Tournament is postponed until further notice.
The tournament was set for last Saturday from 6am to 5pm at the Smiling Cove Marina, but a Special Marine Advisory for small crafts was issued at 4:25am that morning by the CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
Joshua Santos, TTT public relations officer, said, “We thank everyone who came out and registered yesterday (Friday) for your support of Tasi To Table. We will provide more updates and a new derby date soon.”
As of yesterday, no new dates for the tournament have been set yet.
Proceeds from the tournament benefit the 501(c)3 non-profit corporation of TTT Inc. to support its continued mission for the youth programs spearheaded by TTT Inc. with the CNMI Public School System.
The TTT Mix Classic Fishing Tournament is a new tournament focusing on targeted pelagic fish species. However, in order to qualify your catch, submitting captain/anglers catch must include a combination of the qualifying pelagic species.
The qualifying pelagic species are as follows: billfish, yellowfin tuna, wahoo, mahi mahi, and skipjack tuna.
The combined weight of the two different pelagic species (billfish and wahoo, yellowfin tuna and skipjack tuna, etc.) selected by the team in competition is their weight category to determine the winner. Two of the same species do not qualify.
The prizes for first place is a whopping $3,000; second place is $2,000; third place is $1,000; fourth place is $750; and fifth place is $500.
Sponsors of the event are IT&E, IP&E, Bud Light, Fishing Tackle & Sporting Goods, and Marianas Visitors Authority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.