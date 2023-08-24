The 5th Annual ISLA Mafuti Derby is set for this Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Smiling Cove Marina from 6am to 3pm.
The entrance fee for each captain plus an angler is $60.
About 45-55 boats are expected to make their way to the derby for a chance to win the top prizes.
A mandatory rules briefing will be held today, Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Minachom Atdao Pavilion at 5:30pm.
I Sanhalom Laguna Anglers Association president Keith Kintol welcomes everybody to the derby. He said, “as part of our mission to promote and educate safe fishing practices amongst our youth, each child ages 12 and below are free to join as an angler! The objective of the ISLA Mafuti Derby is to catch mafuti, lililok, and matan hangan species.”
Kintol added that the derby offers participants and the youth the opportunity to showcase their skills while enjoying a day of fishing I’Sanhalom Laguna (inside the lagoon).
“Some will come in victorious and some will come in with a good sun tan, but at the end of the day, all will come with a fishing story to tell. So, with that said… Good luck and fish on!” said Kintol.
Team RJ, captained by George Moses, topped the biggest catch category with a 5.2-lb mafuti in the 4th Annual ISLA Mafuti Derby that snapped the win streak of captain Edward Diaz, who settled for second place.
ISLA was established in 2018 by a group of anglers that treat fishing as a way of life. The Mafuti Derby is restricted to the waters inside the Saipan lagoon and participating boats can’t exceed 17 feet in length.
