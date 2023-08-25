670 Rollers steamrolled IT&E, 101-51, for their first win in the open division of the Inaugural SMEC-SMLEG Invitational Basketball Tournament 2023 Wednesday night at the Gualo Rai Basketball Court.
From the first whistle, it was clear the Rollers were on a mission to win this game and get their team out of an 0-2 gutter. The Rollers were set to dominate IT&E from the very first quarter as they put up 24 points, while IT&E scraped up just 9.
IT&E’s missed opportunities and haphazard attempts at the basket did nothing to assist their cause to make points—let alone make a comeback.
Arjay Giron was a one-man show as he tried to lead IT&E from a dismal low-scoring two quarters and ended the game as the only one in double digits with 19. On the other hand, while IT&E’s offense was lacking, the Rollers were on a roll throughout the game.
Rollers standouts John Kae Raquepo, Nyrel Eugenio, and Christopher Sablan were a triple-threat as Raquepo scored 19, Eugenio made 17, and Sablan shot 15.
Their precision shooting and seemingly telepathic court vision allowed the three of them and the rest of the team to rack up points until it was a full blown, blow out game by the end of it.
In the first game that night, A Plus Team handed Blue Haus their first loss of the league, in a much closer 75-69 final.
A Plus put up an A for effort against the once undefeated Blue Haus, but it was not without a struggle in this fiercely contested matchup.
Blue Haus was a powerhouse through the first quarter as they led 22-15 at the end of it, but that was the only lead they held onto.
A Plus switched up their defense and their offense and went into fast and furious mode as they banked shot after shot, leaving Blue Haus in the dust. Although Blue Haus was never too far behind, 3-pointers were the game plan of A Plus to ensure their lead held firm.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by A Plus’ Oliver Rivera added to their lead and by the end of the game, had scored the most with 19 points. Along with his shooting accuracy was the help from Joel Javier’s 11 points.
Although Blue Haus players scored more individually—with Jay-R Barrios at 25 markers and Elmer Esdrelon at 20, it just wasn’t enough to get past A Plus’ top tier clutch shots and defense.
As of Aug. 23, the team standings in the open division Pool A are: Easy Riders 2-0; Lovings Hands 2-0; Solid North 2-1; The Game 1-1; Socho 1-2; Winners Group 1-2; Home Smart 0-1; and Priority Care 0-2.
In the open division Pool B, Checkpoint is at 3-0; CK Saints 3-0; Vik Team 1-1; JTM Saipan 1-1; Bridge Capital 1-2; 670 Rollers 1-2, Choju 0-2; and IT&E 0-2.
In the masters division, A Plus Team is at 2-0; Blue Haus leads 2-1; JSN 1-0; Vizion has yet to play; Legends Team 0-1; Win Pacific 0-1; Long Shot 0-1; and Lakay 0-1.
First Game
A Plus Team 75 – Rivera 19, Javier 11, Natividad 8, Libuw 7, Camacho 6, Sanchez 6, Diaz 5, Wesley 4, Mendiola 4, Ashburn 3, Reign 2.
Blue Haus 69 – Barrios 25, Esdrelon 20, Ed Diaz 9, Tony Diaz 8, De Dios 3, Talania 2, Santos 2.
Scoring by quarters: 15-22, 40-33, 61-50, 75-69.
Second Game
670 Rollers 101 – Raquepo 19, Eugenio 17, Sablan 15, Pelisamen 10, Viana 9, Asauo 9, Cruz 8, Laxamana 5, Factor 5, Deleon Guerrero 2, Ong 2.
IT&E 51 – Giron 19, Brian Natividad 7, Madreo 6, De Guzman 5, Billy Natividad 4, Macaraig 4, Pineda 3, Pagcaliwagan 2, Jose 1.
Scoring by quarters: 24-9, 52-21, 79-36, 101-51.
