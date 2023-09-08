The Aimeliik Bat Boys ruled Kebruka, 13-5, for their eighth win in the 2023 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association Slow Pitch Open League last Sunday at the Dan Dan Softball Field.
Down by three at the bottom of the third inning, the Bat Boys came clamoring around the bases and tied up the game, 4-4, with a three-run shot by Henry Fleming.
The runs didn’t stop there as Fleming said it wasn’t enough for him and hit a big grand slam in the next inning. Two more runs came in and the Bat Boys were way on top, 10-4, in no time.
Kebruka couldn’t handle the heat and had a quick meltdown as they scored only one more run in the fifth inning. The Bat Boys, on the other hand, scored three more runs thanks to Harry Nakamura’s home runs and a two-RBI home run by Marwin Leemarvin in the last inning.
Bat Boys pitcher Luis Iguel pitched five scoreless innings and was rightfully backed up by his offense to secure the W.
Ready Mix 16, Team Mac 15
Ready Mix won, 16-15, via a go-ahead, solo home run at the bottom of the last inning by Travis Malwelbug.
Tied at 15-15 by the last inning, Team Mac had hoped their seven-run last ditch effort would hold and would force extra innings, but Ready Mix was ready to end the game right there.
Team Mac was down 8-15 until their rally in their last-bat and they should’ve added more runs as one swing of the bat by Malwelbug stole the win from them.
Mamaaw 22, No Choice 2
Mamaaw pummeled No Choice, 22-2.
It was a no-choice defeat as No Choice couldn’t get their bats started. Eddie Demei was the only one who scored both runs from a home run. Meanwhile, Mamaaw punished No Choice pitcher Jeff Isaac with multiple runs throughout the game.
Three came in the first inning from a three-RBI home run by Ze Lifoifoi, then three more in the second inning. Two more came in the third, plus four in the fourth. The game was blown wide open in the fifth inning with eight runs scored thanks to back-to-back-to-back home runs by Ze Lifoifoi, Benen Iguel, J.J. Teigita, and Rich Quitugua.
